Shaheen Beauchamp completes Kahle renovation

Shaheen Beauchamp Builders has announced the completion of the Kahle Community Center Improvement Project. The project consisted of roof modification, new single ply, masonry and metal siding maintenance and interior flooring, along with some new wall padding in the basketball gym.

The center, located at 236 Kingsbury Grade in Stateline is a multi-use center with gymnasium, weight room, jogging track and classrooms, as well as a large public park.

Modifications to the roof included removing decorative dormers and all old metal roofing, reframing and adding new metal roofing.

"The limited amount of sunlight the roof got created glaciers of snow and ice that would form and fall off, tearing up the roof as they slid," Mark Beauchamp, co-founder of Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, said. "It was pretty dangerous."

Beauchamp said the project took a little more than two months to complete due to scheduling around various community events. The facility hosts an active day care center, and Beauchamp said safety and security measures were strictly followed.

"We worked around a basketball tournament and other scheduled events," he said. "The center was open throughout construction – they didn't miss a day."

According to the Kahle Center website, the center is "not just a community center, we're the center of the community." Beauchamp said projects like these are the company's sweet spot.

"We pride ourselves on helping our clients stay open throughout the entire construction process," he said. "This facility means a lot to the community, and we are proud to have been selected to create a safer environment for all who enjoy it."