Shoe Tree celebrating first year with anniversary party

A milestone is fast approaching for Shoe Tree Brewing Co. as it celebrates the first anniversary of the grand opening party at its location on Old Hot Springs Road.

A celebration is planned for June 16 starting at noon. There will be live bands, yard games, and a special release of Lapel DIPA in honor of the anniversary.

Shoe Tree Brewing Co., which was founded by two local brothers, Jeff and Paul Young, has grown over the past year to include nine new employees, three new fermenters that doubled production power, canned beers, and signed partnerships for distributions with Capital Beverage and Morrey Distribution.

It has held three successful community fundraisers to support local needs, and it has been an active participant in many of the area's favorite events.

"We are thankful that our biggest problem is keeping up the demand for our beverages," said Paul.

Jeff Young hopes the community will join them for the celebration.

"It has been a great first year, and I am humbled by this awesome community. It is such a blast to be able to share something I love with the people I love. I hope everyone comes out to enjoy a drink, music, and games with us on the 16th," Jeff said.

The brewing company is at 1496 Old Hot Springs Road.