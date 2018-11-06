Shooting program for youth offered in Carson City

A shooting program coached by national certified 4-H, NRA, YSSA shotgun coaches focused on gun safety, shooting basics, rules and fun will be offered at Capitol City Gun Club, 3590 Arrowhead Drive.

The program, which teaches how to shoot shotguns, trap and skeet, will be held for boys and girls in sixth through 12th grades at 6 p.m. every Friday night. A parent or legal guardian must also be present.

Participants must also attend a safety class before shooting. There will be a minimal fee to cover the costs of targets and shells.

For information, call Jay Yankoskie, 775-450-6968.