Short film festival set for Valentine’s Day in Carson City

For the hopeless romantics who don't have Valentine's Day plans yet, Carson City's Wired Wednesday Digital Artists have the solution.

The organization will be holding its first Tell Me You Love Me competitive short film festival on Valentine's Day for a night of dinner and romance movies.

"It is a great way to spend Valentine's Day with dinner and romantic films and it supports filmmakers at the local level," said co-organizer Scott Young.

The event is a three-course dinner, catered by the Brewery Arts Center, with a short film festival all about love and romance.

This is the first year the organization is hosting the contest, as they moved the date of their annual City-Wide film contest back to July.

"We have Carson Creepy (film festival) in October and nothing until City Wide in July so we figured this was a good in the middle time," said Young. "And we can have the theme around love and romance, so we wanted to try it out and see if it works."

Recommended Stories For You

With the ticket purchase, guests get dinner, a seat to the films, participation in the audience choice award and a special surprise, Young said.

Tickets are $20 per person and can be bought at the Brewery Arts Center until Tuesday at 3 p.m. and the film festival starts at 6 p.m. at the Brewery Arts Center Ballroom.