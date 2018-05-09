Sidewalk project on North Carson Street approved

The Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday approved a contract for sidewalk work on a portion of Carson Street.

V&C Construction was awarded a contract not to exceed $192,579.20 for the North Carson Street ADA Improvement Project.

The work will include wheelchair ramps and other improvements on about six blocks on the east side of Carson Street between John and Bath streets.

The project is being paid for with Community Development Block Grant money.

Part of the project runs in front of Friends in Service Helping, or FISH, which may be adding some additional brick work at its own expense.

"I want the public to know if they see advanced brick work in front of FISH, it's not at taxpayers' money," said Brad Bonkowski, RTC chair.

Jump Around Carson, Carson City's bus service, may offer electronic fare payment in the future.

Public Works is looking at three changes to the service based on a recent survey of bus riders. In addition to electronic payment options, JAC may extend Route 3 service to Topsy Lane, and enhance its route information website and mobile application for riders.

The electronic fare system might be tested early next year, if approved by the RTC, after selecting a vendor in the fall.

The extension of Route 3, which would affect the overall route, would likely be happening in conjunction with the redesign of South Carson Street and go into effect at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The application upgrade will likely be rolled out in the next few months, said Graham Dollarhide, transit coordinator.

The RTC also approved the $191,776 match for a Federal Transit Administration grant to buy two new JAC buses. Dollarhide said transit would be receiving $300,000 more from the federal government in fiscal year 2018 than it had been expecting.

Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which meets before RTC, authorized the 2019 Unified Planning Work Program.

The agreement is submitted to the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Federal Highway Administration, and Federal Transit Administration, which gives CAMPO money for planning.

In fiscal year 2019, CAMPO is receiving about $430,000 and roughly $382,000 has been budgeted, said Lucia Maloney, transportation manager.