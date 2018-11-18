Sierra Lutheran students pack Christmas boxes for international distribution

The Sierra Lutheran High School student body packed 127 boxes of Christmas gifts for Operation Christmas Child, administered by Samaritan's Purse, that will be shipped around the world.

This international program, which facilitates the donation of individual Christmas care packages to underprivileged children around the world, is one of the most recognized programs of its kind.

"It is truly a blessing to be able to be a part of Operation Christmas Child," senior Amanda Almeida said. "The student body had fun getting together to pack boxes in order to share the love of Christ to someone around the world who is less fortunate than us."

The program also offers donors who choose to underwrite the shipping cost to track where the package is delivered via the mailing label.

"It is a true joy to see our students reaching out to orphans across the world," SLHS principal Tami Seddon said. "We have seen the influence of this program come full circle as a former student had received one of these boxes as an orphan in Central America.

"The box impacted her life in a powerful way and her testimony helped our students understand the significance one of these boxes has to an orphan."

For information about Samaritan's Purse, visit http://www.samaritanspurse.org/what-we-do/operation-christmas-child/.