Sierra Nevada Forum on wildlife Tuesday in Carson City

When: Jan. 9, doors open at 5:30 p.m., event starts at 6 p.m.

What: Western Nevada Wildlife Through The Seasons, a talk hosted by Sierra Nevada Forums

Love them or hate them, Carson City's deer are hard to ignore.

They're everywhere so learn more about them and a dozen or so other wild creatures in the neighborhood at Sierra Nevada Forum's free January event.

Western Nevada Wildlife Through The Seasons will focus on mountain lions, raptors, coyotes, bear, deer and other critters that roam the wildland urban interface.

Jessica Heitt and Tricia Dutcher, both wildlife educators with the Nevada Department of Wildlife, will talk about animal behavior and seasonal changes in the various animal populations.

And they'll bring some fun for attendees of all ages.

"The forum is set up as a serious discussion, but we'll have some props and furs, antlers you can touch," said Dutcher. "So something for the whole family with some serious discussion."

Cornelius, a full-sized, stuffed beaver, will also be on hand to take photos with.

"We want to better understand the resources available through NDOW and help the community understand how and how not they should be interacting with wildlife," said Lindsay Chichester, extension educator, Cooperative Extension, University of Nevada, Reno, who will be moderating the event.

After Dutcher and Heitt speak there will be opportunity to ask questions.

A question prompted the idea for the forum. Donna Curtis, who serves on the city's Parks and Recreation Commission, contacted Chichester, who asked Heitt, about an unusual animal in her front yard.

"It had black and white fur, a beautiful face. I thought it was an elk," said Curtis. "But it wasn't, Jessica said we don't have elk. It was a mule deer."

And Curtis and Chichester figured others had similar questions.

"It's a topic for everyone regardless of age or expertise," said Curtis.

Western Nevada Wildlife Through The Seasons is Tuesday at the Brewery Arts Center's Performance Hall, 511 West King St. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the talk starts at 6. The event is free.

For information, call 775-690-3913.