Sierra Nevada Realtors names new president, board of directors for 2019
November 13, 2018
The Sierra Nevada Realtors recently announced its 2019 president and Board of Directors. The president for next year is Leslie Cain, a Realtor with RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City. Cain has been active in the real estate industry for nearly 14 years and is passionate about the Northern Nevada community. She brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new position, and has earned several certifications, including Certified Residential Specialist, Accredited Buyer's Representative and Senior's Real Estate Specialist, to name a few. Additionally, she is a graduate of the prestigious Realtor Institute, a designation bestowed only on individuals who have made a commitment to provide a high level of professional services by securing a strong educational foundation.
The 2019 Board of Directors is as follows:
President-elect: Claudia Saavedra of Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City
Treasurer: Natalie Yanish of Chase International in Zephyr Cove
Secretary: Adrienne Phenix of RE/MAX Realty Affiliates in Carson City
Past president: Sandee Smith of Realty Executives Nevada's Choice in Carson City
MLS Trustee Representative: Avis Cherry of Charles Kitchen Realty in Carson City
Carson City directors: Krisha Scannapieco of Coldwell Banker Select in Carson City and Kathy Tatro of RE/Max Realty Affiliates in Carson City
Douglas County directors: Jason Lococo of Intero RE Alpine Sierra in Gardnerville and Shele Pandl of Coldwell Banker Select, also in Gardnerville
Churchill County director: Bob Getto of Ferguson and Getto in Fallon
Lake director: Marge Hauge of Chase International in Zephyr Cove
Lyon County director: Christie Fernquest of Valley Realty and Management in Dayton
Affiliate director: Tracy McLeod of First Centennial Title Co. in Carson City