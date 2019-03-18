Sierra Nevada Realtors presents donation to Carson Tahoe Health Foundation

The Carson Tahoe Health Foundation recently received a donation from the Sierra Nevada Realtors for $9,726.76. This donation was raised from association events throughout the past year including a Cornhole competition and participation in Hopefest, an annual fundraising event sponsored by the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation, with proceeds benefitting local Cancer patients.

According to Leslie Cain, president of the Sierra Nevada Realtors, "We strongly believe in giving back to the community and supporting our local residents. We are pleased to know that this donation will go directly to individuals and families fighting Cancer, and also having to deal with the rising cost of medicine, transportation, and other related expenditures."

Over the past few years, the Sierra Nevada Realtors has raised and donated nearly $50,000 to the Carson Tahoe Health Foundation. It is important to note that Christine Bureau from Western Title is the head of the Community Outreach Committee for the Association and extremely instrumental in coordinating special events that help raise funds for the Carson Tahoe donation.

The Sierra Nevada Realtors is the voice of real estate in Carson City and the surrounding areas and is a professional organization supporting Realtors in the Sierra Nevada region, including the counties of Carson, Douglas, Churchill and Lyon (except for Fernley). Committed to building better communities throughout the region, the association provides members with expert guidance and professional tools enabling them to deliver superior service to residents and newcomers and to participate in the political process to protect the industry and homeowner property rights.