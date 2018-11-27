Silver and Snowflakes Festival of Lights schedule

Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights – Friday, November 30 – Program begins at 5:30 pm – Capitol. Free horse and buggy rides begin at 4 pm. Strolling carolers featuring Carson High Chamber Choir, Sierra Lutheran High School and the Carson City Youth Theater Showstoppers.

Pictures and complimentary cocoa with Santa and the Grinch and his dog Max at Carson Nugget Alatte outdoor courtyard, courtesy of the Carson Nugget. Cookies courtesy of the Downtown Business Association (DBA).

Candy Cane Express Train – Virginia City -Sat/Sun – noon & 2 pm. Highlight: T'was the Night Before Christmas reading and a ride through the Candy Cane Tunnel. Must RSVP 877-724-5007

Nevada State Railroad Museum – two Free Santa Trains for coloring contest winners sponsored by the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

Mary Poppins, Jr. presented by Wild Horse Theater – Brewery Arts Center – Fri/Sat/Sun : 775-440-1170.

For those over 21:

Downtown Wine Walk – Saturday 1-5 pm – $15 per wine walker. Pick up tickets at Carson Nugget.

Holiday Crawl – Saturday – 5-10 p.m. Food and drink specials to benefit Holiday with a Hero. Tickets $20.00. online: http://bit.ly/HolidayCrawlCarson.

Holiday Craft Fair at Carson Mall – though December 24.

Carson Lanes Craft Fair & Pictures with Santa – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 pm & Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 pm