Silver City, Carson City Sister Cities of Art

Silver City has declared Carson City its "Sister City of the Arts."

The Silver City Advisory Board is issuing a proclamation to be accepted by Mark Salinas, Carson City arts and culture coordinator.

"The Silver City Town Advisory Board proclaims its desire and intention to formally declare Carson City a valued ARTS and CULTURE SISTER CITY in appreciation of Carson City's history of promoting the arts and culture of Silver City and in recognition of our mutual understanding that arts and culture are pathways to maintaining our vibrant communities," the proclamation reads.

The small town — less than 200 people — 12 miles from the capital is known as an artists' community and since 2014 has recognized itself as an "Arts and Cultural Resources Production Center."

The Silver City Advisory meeting is Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Silver City Schoolhouse Community Center.