Silver & Snowflakes kicks off Christmas in Carson City

Santa Claus, the Grinch and his dog, Max, all arrived in time to help Carson City celebrate the 30th Annual Silver & Snowflakes Festival of Lights on Friday at the Capitol building.

As Santa handed out candy canes and the Grinch and Max danced along, more than 400 fifth graders from Carson City elementary schools sang a medley of Christmas songs including "Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer," "Silent Night," and "Feliz Navidad."

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Mayor Bob Crowell kicked off the event, wishing everyone a merry and caring Christmas.

"Let's give thanks for those in harm's way in uniform," said Crowell.

Cegavske gave a peek at what was ahead.

"When the (Capitol) grounds crew started working I knew it would be spectacular," she said. "I know you'll all be dazzled by the display."

After the crowd counted down, Crowell's granddaughters, Ashley and Lindsey Harris, flipped the switch on hundreds of lights adorning trees, the Capitol building, and on Carson Street as thousands of city residents watched on the complex grounds.

Ronni Hannaman, executive director, Carson City Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event, thanked the state buildings and grounds crew, local law enforcement, and the school's music teachers.

"Take a bow," said Hannaman.