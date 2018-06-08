Single lane closures in Pleasant Valley start Monday

Drivers will see single lane closures and minor travel delays on Alternate/Old U.S. 395 in Pleasant Valley as part of a Nevada Department of Transportation project to resurface the highway.

Beginning June 11, single lane closures will take place 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays as crews resurface Alternate U.S. 395 in Pleasant Valley between the I-580/U.S. 395A junction north of Bowers Mansion and the Mt. Rose Highway intersection. Access to side roads and driveways will be maintained during construction. Bicyclists and motorcyclists should use caution through the work zone.

Resurfacing in Pleasant Valley is projected to end in early July, when crews will then begin work on Alternate U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley.

The work is part of a road improvement project which began in mid May. Since the project began, crews have graded for roadway widening at Washoe Hill and made guardrail and barrier improvements. More than 16 miles of Alternate U.S. 395 will be resurfaced between Mt. Rose Highway and the Washoe County/Carson City line.

Known as a double chip seal, two layers of new asphalt and roadway gravel will be placed on the road and sealed with a top layer of oil. Segments of additional roadside fencing and 16 cattleguards will be installed in certain areas of Pleasant Valley to reduce vehicle-wild horse collisions and enhance highway safety. Some narrower areas of paved roadway shoulder will also be widened to provide extra travel room for bicyclists.

The just more than $3 million in roadway improvement by contractor Intermountain Slurry Seal will provide a smoother drive for the approximately 2,400 motorists who travel the road daily. The road work is anticipated to be completed in late summer. The interim road surface improvements will help preserve the roadway until it's fully excavated and repaved as needed in future years.

State highway information is available at nevadadot.com or by calling 775-888-7000.