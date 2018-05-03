Single lane closures through Washoe Valley this weekend

Single lane closures will be in place on northbound Interstate 580 through Washoe Valley on Saturday and Sunday as the Nevada Department of Transportation performs routine pavement monitoring and analysis.

Drivers should anticipate reduced lanes and speed limits with moderate travel delays on northbound I-580 between approximately 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. both days. The lane closures will allow for small samples of the roadway surface to be drilled and extracted for planned evaluation and monitoring.

Further Nevada road information is available at http://www.nevadadot.com or by dialing 775-888-7000.