Sisolak to be sworn in Monday

Steve Sisolak and Nevada's other newly elected constitutional officers will be sworn in Monday morning at 11:30.

The ceremony will be held on the steps of the Nevada Capitol with Supreme Court Justice Jim Hardesty administering the oaths of office.

Sisolak is planning an inaugural address after taking the oath.

Kate Marshall will be sworn in as lieutenant governor, Zach Conine as treasurer, Catherine Byrne as controller, Aaron Ford as attorney general and Barbara Cegavske as Secretary of State. Cegavske is the only returning constitutional officer, having won her second term this cycle.

In addition, Supreme Court Justices Lidia Stiglich, Abbi Silver and Elissa Cadish will take the oath of office.

The following streets will be closed because of the swearing in:

Carson Street between 5th Street and Musser Street, Monday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Musser Street between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5th Street between Carson Street and Stewart Street, Monday, 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Trucks will be detoured to Stewart Street.