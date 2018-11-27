Smart Foodservice to hold Carson City grand opening Dec. 8

Smart Foodservice Warehouse Stores will hold its grand opening Dec. 8.

The Portland-based food and restaurant equipment wholesaler is opening its newest location at 222 Fairview Drive, next to Office Depot.

Grand opening festivities will include product specials, live radio remote, one $250 gift card, and free hot dogs, chips, soda, coffee, and ice cream.

The warehouse store will be open to the public, but its food items are sold only in bulk.

The business has had a Reno location on Kietzke Lane since 2009.