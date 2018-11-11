Smith’s brings Geoffrey’s Toy Box to 34 stores for holiday season

Smith's Food & Drug, a division of Kroger, recently announced a partnership to bring Geoffrey's Toy Box exclusive brands to nearly 600 Kroger Family of Stores, including 34 Smith's stores, for the 2018 holiday season.

Starting this month, Geoffrey's Toy Box branded merchandise and displays will appear in participating Smith's Stores with a selection of 35 children's toys, ranging in price from $19.99 to $49.99. The holiday program will feature exclusive toys from Animal Zone, Imaginarium, Journey Girls, Edu Science, You & Me and Just Like Home. Product assortment will vary by location.

"Geoffrey's Toy Box delivers a unique shopping destination within Kroger stores," said Kenny Kimball, president of Smith's Food & Drug Stores. "We're excited to offer Geoffrey's Toy Box this holiday season to provide our customers with the opportunity to purchase a selection of toys once exclusive to Toys 'R' Us."

"We are thrilled to partner with Kroger to bring a curated collection of product from our beloved portfolio of brands to American consumers this holiday," added Richard Barry, EVP at Geoffrey's Toy Box.

Participating Smith's Food & Drug Stores in Northern Nevada include 599 E. William St., Carson City; 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks; and 750 S. Meadows Pkwy., Reno.