Snow and rain slow Thursday morning commute in Western Nevada

A nice wintery mix of snow and rain is greeting drivers this morning across Western Nevada.

Chain and snow tires are required over mountain passes. Washoe Valley is wet but crews are plowing this morning.

In Carson City, the rain/snow mix is supposed to continue until about 10 a.m. before becoming mostly cloudy. There’s a chance of rain this afternoon, but the National Weather Service says it is only a 45 percent chance.

Chain and snow controls as of 8 a.m.:

On Saturday morning, the Valley is expected to wake up to morning snow showers. At Lake Tahoe level, the National Weather Service in Reno has upgraded a winter storm watch to a winter storm warning, with heavy snow expected until 4 a.m. Friday.

During that time, 1-3 feet of snow is possible above 7,000 feet. Lake level (elevation 6,225 feet) could see 3-6 inches of snow.