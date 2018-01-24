Snow expected in Carson City on Wednesday

Snowy, rainy and windy conditions are expected to arrive to the area Wednesday and last through Thursday.

The National Weather Service forecast calls for an 80 percent chance of rain after 5 p.m. Wednesday with an 80 percent chance of rain and snow Wednesday night. The forecast calls a 40 percent chance of snow showers Thursday and Thursday night.

The forecast states a potential for 2 to 3 inches of snow in Carson City to come from the storm. There could be 1 to 2 inches of snow tonight, less than an inch on Thursday and less than a half an inch on Thursday night.

Conditions are also expected to be windy with winds from 25 to 30 miles an hour through Thursday. The storm is expected to clear by Friday.

There could be as much of a foot of snow or so at the highest elevations in the Sierra Nevada from this storm.

Today's high in Carson City will be 55 and the overnight low will be 30 with a considerable drop in temperature to a high of 39 and a low of 23 on Thursday.