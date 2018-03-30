Snowmobiler from California found dead after accident at Spooner Summit on Thursday

A man was killed in a snowmobile accident at Spooner Summit on Thursday.

Thomas Korves of Elk Grove, Calif., died as a result of the accident.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Tahoe Rim Trail at Spooner Summit at about 4:50 p.m. after a report of a missing person.

Deputies arrived and met with the reporting party, Michael Mullins. Mullins said while they were riding, he and Korves became separated, and was unable to find him. Mullins said Korves wasn't an experienced snowmobiler, so he called 911 for help. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team was subsequently called out to conduct a search of the area. At approximately 8:30 p.m., members of the DCSO Search and Rescue Team located the snowmobile Korves had been riding. The snowmobile was pinned up against a tree on a steep embankment off the side of the Tahoe Rim Trail. SAR members checked the snowmobile, and found Korves pinned underneath it. Korves was deceased.