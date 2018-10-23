SoL Cannabis Dispensary grand opening
October 23, 2018
WASHOE VALLEY — The public (must be 21 years or older) is invited to attend
the grand opening event Harvestfest at SoL Cannabis, 275 South US Highway 395
Washoe Valley.
Food trucks and live music will be featured during this first ever Harvestfest in Washoe Valley with views of the Sierras. The event will be held October 26, 27 and 28.
SoL is a one of a kind facility that includes a viewable hybrid greenhouse, state of the
art commercial kitchen and extraction lab, all of which are directly connected to a large
modern 8,000 square foot dispensary. The greenhouse allows complete environmental
control while incorporating a full natural light spectrum. The extraction lab and kitchen
are surrounded by glass allowing visitors to view how their products are produced. This locally owned ADA friendly facility with its view of the exclusive natural sun lit greenhouse is staffed by knowledgeable and friendly individuals.
For more information visit solisbetter.com.