Soroptomist International provides scholarships to local women

On March 5, Soroptimist International of the Comstock had the honor of presenting the following awards and scholarships:

Violet Richardson Award: This is presented to a young lady between 14 and 17 years of age who does community service work in our community to improve our lives. This award was presented to Caitlynn Kobeck, a student at Dayton High School, for her Plastic Pollution Solution project.

Ruby Award: This is presented to a woman in our community who is not a member of Soroptimist and goes over and beyond in community service. This award was presented to Cheryl Jo Frair for her many years of service at the Dayton Library and the Dayton Food Bank, as well as her many years of community work in several other states. Without her service to the library there would not be a children's reading program.

Live Your Dream Award: This scholarship is presented to a single mom in our community who is attending college to improve her job skills. This award/scholarship was presented to Tes Trier to enable her to complete her education to become a paramedic.