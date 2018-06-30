Soroptomists of The Comstock award scholarships

The Soroptomists of The Comstock awarded five young women with $500 scholarships to help them begin the next part of their journey into a successful future.

Soroptimist International of The Comstock celebrate the unique power of women. We look for opportunities to help others in an atmosphere of support, friendship and giving.

We believe in dreams and the collective power of working together to make dreams a reality.

Soroptimist is a worldwide organization of professional women working through service projects to advance human rights and the status of women.

Our mission is to improve the lives of women and children, especially girls, in our local community and throughout the world.

Our vision is to be the leading international organization of business and professional women united through volunteer efforts to enable women and girls to live their dreams, take control of their lives and live according to their own values.

With this belief in mind, we're proud to award this year's Soroptomist Scholarships to Amanda Acosta and Abigail Sikora of Dayton High School, Davannah Anderson and Sahara Elderkin of Silver Stage High School and Sophie Beckwith of Virginia City High School.

Also, we were able to award $500 scholarship to Colleen Grimm so she would be able to return to college.

All of the recipients have proven, with their determination, dedication and overall commitment to achieve their best, that they are perfect candidates to receive this award.

Additionally we had the honor of presenting Jeanette Hoffert with the Ruby Award. This is presented to a woman in our community who helps other women but isn't a member of Soroptimist.

Congratulations to these remarkable young women and we wish them good luck in their future.