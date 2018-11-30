South Carson Street complete streets meeting set

A public meeting will take place from 4:30-7 p.m. on Dec. 11 about the South Carson Complete Streets Project conceptual designs, which are in the early stages of development.

The meeting will take place at the Carson City Sheriff's Office Ormsby Room, 911 East Musser St. Presentations will begin 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., leaving time for discussion.

The approximate project limits are from the intersection of South Carson Street and 5th Street, south to the intersection of South Carson Street and Appion Way. The project includes pedestrian safety measures, ADA-compliant sidewalks and curb ramps, narrowed travel lanes, a buffered multi-use path, dedicated bicycle facilities, a roundabout, critical improvements to stormwater infrastructure, improved business access, public art, lighting fixtures, new signals, upgrades to the water and sewer systems, and fiber optic communications improvements that will complete the city's core communications ring. Construction is anticipated to start near the end of 2019.

The meeting will include a presentation on the South Carson Street 30 percent preliminary design plans, project schedule, and discuss various communication tools for the public to stay connected during the design and construction process. Public meetings were first conducted in 2016 and then again in 2017.

To receive e-notifications visit carsonproud.com and click the subscribe button or to receive text notifications simply text Carson Proud to 31996.

Individuals in need of special accommodations are asked to contact staff a minimum of two business days in advance so appropriate arrangements can be made. Contact Tom Grundy, Project Manager at 775-283-7081 or tgrundy@carson.org.