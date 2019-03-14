South Carson Street plan would include roundabout to Curry

The design of South Carson Street has passed the halfway mark.

The Regional Transportation Commission on Wednesday voted to recommend the Board of Supervisors approve the 60 percent design of the road.

Dan Stucky, Carson City engineer, gave a presentation on the project and addressed some comments that came up when the earlier 30 percent milestone was discussed.

Based on that feedback, the design was modified to add a northbound right turn pocket at Koontz Lane, and extensions of a northbound right turn pocket at 5th Street, a southbound left turn at Eagle Station, and a northbound left turn at Clearview Drive.

The multi-use path on the east side of Carson Street is also being extended to Stewart Street.

The design now includes two pedestrian crosswalks, one in the 3300 block in front of Applebee's Grill & Bar, and another in the 2300 block between Rhodes Street on the west side and Colorado Street on the east side.

The crossings will include flashing beacon lights pedestrians activate and a refuge island in the middle for walkers and bicyclists to wait for traffic to stop.

Stucky said the roundabout is being designed with a future leg to Curry Street in mind.

"We think the Curry Street connection could happen sooner than expected," Stucky told the RTC.

The U.S. Forest Service occupies an office and surrounding land between Carson and Curry streets at Stewart Street where the roundabout is going in.

Also likely in the future is a traffic signal at Appion Way at the southern end of the project.

Lucia Maloney, transportation manager, said a traffic study required for a proposed apartment complex on Cochise Street said the increased traffic caused by the development would necessitate a traffic signal.

There's other development going on in the area and after the meeting Darren Schulz, Public Works director, said the city would work with developers to share the costs of installing a new signal.

The South Carson Street project is on track to begin construction in early 2020. The project will start with utility work at both ends of the road and then paving will likely start at the north end to ensure the portion between 5th and Stewart streets is completed by Nevada Day because it's part of the parade route. The entire construction project is expected to take nine to 12 months.

"People will be able to get to businesses (on South Carson Street) during construction," said Stucky.

A public meeting to discuss the project is being planned for April 12.