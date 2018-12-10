South Carson Street, rifle range focus of meetings this week

Where: Both meetings will be held in the Sierra Room, Community Center, 851 E. William St.

Residents can provide feedback on two issues affecting Carson City at two public meetings this week.

The city is hosting an informational meeting on the South Carson Complete Streets Project, which is now 30 percent designed, and another meeting on the temporary operating schedule at the Rifle & Pistol Range.

The meeting on the road project is Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and the rifle range meeting is Wednesday starting at 5:30 p.m. Both meetings are in the Carson City Community Center's Sierra Room.

According to the city, the road project "plans to convert the large South Carson Street corridor into more productive uses that facilitate comfortable, convenient, and safe travel for pedestrians and cyclists; improve access to abutting businesses; spur private investment in this important and vibrant commercial corridor; increase driver safety; and prepare Carson City for future Smart City advancements."

The meeting will include a presentation on preliminary design, project schedule, and ways the public will be kept informed during construction.

The rifle range meeting, according to the city, "will provide an update on the range and an opportunity for citizens to share their ideas and ask questions. There will also be discussion on next steps, including a possible option to develop a citizen/stakeholder working group to help make recommendations into the future."

The range is currently operating on a reduced schedule due to safety concerns. The city has requested the assistance of the National Rifle Association Range Technical Team to evaluate the facility and provide solutions.