Sponsors for summer food program sought

The Nevada Department of Agriculture is looking for sponsors to provide free meals to children during the coming summer.

The Summer Food Service Program is federally funded. Diane Hogan said last year, more than 850,000 meals were distributed by schools, non-profits, government and Indian tribal agencies.

Past sponsors include Three Square Food Bank, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, different churches and schools as well as Boys and Girls Clubs statewide.

Hogan said there's no income or registration requirement.

"All families have to do is show up at an open meal site and their child will be fed, no questions asked," she said.

The service is available to any child aged 18 or under.