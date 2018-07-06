Update: Highway 50 reopened; Stagecoach brush fire fully contained

The fire has been fully contained. No structures were lost. Highway 50 is reopened.



••••••

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened Highway 50 after briefly closing it because of a brush fire. The fire is not contained but being handled, according to the Central Lyon County Fire District. Hwy 50 at Iron Mountain is open to traffic. Please use caution and yield to emergency vehicles. — LCSO Dispatch (@LCSODispatch) July 7, 2018

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid Highway 50 in Stagecoach as it is currently closed because of a brush fire.

A brush fire in the Iron Mountain area of west Stagecoach in Lyon County is currently burning. Central Lyon County Fire District, Storey County Fire, East Fork Fire, and North Lyon County Fire District are responding.

“Currently, the fire involves three to five acres and multiple structures are threatened,” LCSO wrote on Facebook.

At this time Highway 50 is closed in both directions due to the thick smoke. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.