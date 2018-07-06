 Update: Highway 50 reopened; Stagecoach brush fire fully contained | NevadaAppeal.com

Update: Highway 50 reopened; Stagecoach brush fire fully contained

The fire has been fully contained. No structures were lost. Highway 50 is reopened.

••••••

Recommended Stories For You

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking motorists to avoid Highway 50 in Stagecoach as it is currently closed because of a brush fire.
A brush fire in the Iron Mountain area of west Stagecoach in Lyon County is currently burning. Central Lyon County Fire District, Storey County Fire, East Fork Fire, and North Lyon County Fire District are responding.

“Currently, the fire involves three to five acres and multiple structures are threatened,” LCSO wrote on Facebook.

At this time Highway 50 is closed in both directions due to the thick smoke. The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.