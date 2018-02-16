Stagecoach crash claims two teenagers

An 18-year-old Stagecoach resident and a 17-year-old girl who was the passenger in her vehicle were killed in a crash on Thursday on Highway 50 in Stagecoach.

Stacie Ochoa, 18, of Stagecoach, and the 17-year-old girl died as a result of the crash. At about 3 p.m. Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a serious injury crash on US-50 at the intersection of Cheyenne Trail involving two vehicles.

Preliminary investigation shows a black 1997 Honda Civic coupe was traveling southbound on Cheyenne Trail, north of US-50. A silver 2012 Ford F-350 pickup was traveling westbound on US-50, east of Cheyenne Trail. The driver of the Honda failed to yield the right-of-way to the westbound Ford and entered the intersection with US-50. The front of the pickup struck the driver's side of the Honda in the westbound travel lane. Ochoa, who was driving, and the 17-year-old girl died at the scene. The driver and passenger of the Ford were treated for injuries. Impairment isn't suspected in this crash.

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Chris Kelly of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team at 775-687-9649 or ckelly@dps.state.nv.us NHP Case #180201466.