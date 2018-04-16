State funds Tahoe environmental projects
April 16, 2018
The Nevada Division of State Lands has awarded a total of $350,000 to help fund environmental preservation projects in the Tahoe Basin.
The funding is generated by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate sales and renewal fees, which has produced money for a long list of projects for more than two decades.
"Each year, we look forward to supporting ongoing efforts to protect, preserve and enhance Lake Tahoe's natural environment," said Lands Administrator Charlie Donohue.
This year's list of projects includes:
Aquatic Invasive Species Surveillance Monitoring by the TRPA;
Water Trail Education Wayfinding Interpretive Signage by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District;
Recommended Stories For You
Remote Sensing to support Nearshore Monitoring by DRI;
Aquatic Invasive Plant Control at Elko Point Marina by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District;
Outreach and Education for the Tahoe Shoreline Plan by TRPA;
And the U.C. Davis development of a Sustainable Method for Rapid Assessment of Metaphyton in Tahoe.
Trending In: Local
Trending Sitewide
- United States Air Force launches investigation into F-22A Raptor crash at Naval Air Station Fallon
- Winnemucca’s Martin Hotel to open Carson City location
- Prep Roundup: McQueen uses big innings to beat Carson High baseball
- Gardnerville’s Killer Salsa still going strong 25 years later
- Dispatchers in Carson City heart of safety network