State funds Tahoe environmental projects

The Nevada Division of State Lands has awarded a total of $350,000 to help fund environmental preservation projects in the Tahoe Basin.

The funding is generated by the Nevada Lake Tahoe License Plate sales and renewal fees, which has produced money for a long list of projects for more than two decades.

"Each year, we look forward to supporting ongoing efforts to protect, preserve and enhance Lake Tahoe's natural environment," said Lands Administrator Charlie Donohue.

This year's list of projects includes:

Aquatic Invasive Species Surveillance Monitoring by the TRPA;

Water Trail Education Wayfinding Interpretive Signage by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District;

Remote Sensing to support Nearshore Monitoring by DRI;

Aquatic Invasive Plant Control at Elko Point Marina by the Tahoe Resource Conservation District;

Outreach and Education for the Tahoe Shoreline Plan by TRPA;

And the U.C. Davis development of a Sustainable Method for Rapid Assessment of Metaphyton in Tahoe.