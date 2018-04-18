State Museum to celebrate Hawaiian culture April 28

Hello, Northern Nevada. It's time to break out your favorite aloha wear.

A celebration of Hawaiian culture is coming to the Nevada State Museum on April 28.

The museum, in cooperation with the Carson City Cultural Commission and Carson City Culture and Tourism Authority, is hosting Lei Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with traditional Hawaiian music, hula dancers, lei-making demonstrations and hands-on activities for kids.

The event is free and open to the public.

"Northern Nevada is home to groups who love to share the culture of native Hawaii, and we are delighted to bring a day of vibrant and fun festivities to the Nevada State Museum where we continue to explore and celebrate the rainbow of people who make up our community," said Myron Freedman, director of the Nevada State Museum.

The event includes performances by Ka Pa Hula O Kawaiolanoelaniokane and Matasina Polynesian Review.

The Nevada State Museum is at 600 N. Carson St. Regular hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is $8 for adults, free for members and children 17 and younger.