Stay-put order issued for Douglas High School has been lifted
March 14, 2018
The stay-put order issued for Douglas High School this morning has been lifted. The unsubstantiated threat is being investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. Parents were notified about 9:22 by phone.
“Douglas High School has received an unsubstantiated threat to the school. The sheriff's office is involved and investigating the situation. We will be on stay put until further notice,” the automated phone call said.
Sheriff’s deputies responded to the school. Story is developing and will be updated once factual information is available.
