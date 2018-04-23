Stewart Indian School auditorium project in Carson City awarded $79,000 grant from Nevada State Historic Preservation Office
April 23, 2018
The Nevada State Historic Preservation Office has awarded $950,000 to fund 15 different historic and cultural preservation projects.
The list includes major projects in Carson City, Douglas, Storey and Churchill counties.
A spokesman said the grant awards were made after review by the Nevada Commission for Cultural Centers and Historic Preservation grant program.
The Nevada Indian Commission will receive $79,000 for work on the Stewart Indian School auditorium and the Fourth Ward School in Virginia City, a perennial recipient from the program, will receive $100,000.
In addition, $95,000 will go to the Thunderbird Lodge Preservation Society at Lake Tahoe and $25,000 to the Douglas County Historical Society for work on the historic Douglas County High School. Fallon Community Theatre was awarded $37,000 for work on the Fallon Theatres.
The Nevada Northern Railway Foundation in White Pine County was awarded two grants: $81,000 for the Nevada Northern Railway Machine Shop and $48,000 for the McGill Depot restoration.
Recommended Stories For You
A spokesman said the program has contributed more than $41 million to nearly 100 projects statewide since its inception in 1993.
Trending In: Local
- New technology taking health care to the next level at Carson Tahoe Health
- PEBP meeting over health care abruptly canceled
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office detains three while serving warrant
- Incline residents: General Improvement District board too secretive
- Physical therapy isn’t just for rehab — it’s a tool for active aging, too
Trending Sitewide
- New technology taking health care to the next level at Carson Tahoe Health
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office: Woman arrested on suspicion of DUI
- PEBP meeting over health care abruptly canceled
- Carson City Sheriff’s Office detains three while serving warrant
- Incline residents: General Improvement District board too secretive