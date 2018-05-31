Storey County firefighters to host Fill the Boot in Virginia City

Storey County firefighters are using their boots for a good cause.

The IAFF Local 4227 Storey County Professional Firefighters are hosting their annual Fill the Boot fundraiser to support the Muscular Dystrophy Association on Saturday and Sunday in Virginia City.

As part of a 60-year tradition, the firefighters will be along C Street with boots in hand to ask pedestrians, motorists, customers and passersby to make donations to the MDA.

The proceeds for Fill the Boot will go to help kids and adults with Muscular Dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases live longer and grow stronger by helping fund research and life-enhancing programs, Care Centers, young adult programs and more. The fundraiser will also help to send 40 local kids to the MDA summer camp at Camp Good Times at no cost to the families.

The association hosts fundraisers year-round, including the annual golf tournament, to support the MDA's efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.

The IAFF have been supporting the MDA since 1954 when the association committed to provide support until a cure was found and to this day, the association has raised $630 million for the MDA. Last year, 100,000 firefighters from around the country participated in Fill the Boot and raised $24 million.

The Storey County Fill the Boot will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.