Update: Power has been restored in Carson City, Douglas

Update: Power has been restored to all Carson City and Douglas customers.

•••

Update at 6:15: NV Energy now says 4,500 Carson City customers are without power. In Douglas County, more than 5,300 are without power.

•••

Update: NV Energy now says 3,822 Carson City customers are without power. In Douglas County, more than 5,100 are without power.

The outages are impacting traffic lights throughout the region, so please use caution when driving. The storm moving through the region was expected to move over the Pine Nut Mountains and start to dissipate by 6 p.m.



•••

About 2,000 NV Energy customers in Carson City are currently without power after thunder and lightning moved over the Capital at about 5:40 p.m. Saturday.

NV Energy says equipment was damaged and hopes to have power restored between 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The plus marks on the map symbolize multiple power outages.

