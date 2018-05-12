Storm water on Carson City supervisors agenda

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will vote to adopt the Carson City Storm Water Management Plan Update.

The update addresses low-impact development and the Clear Creek watershed, among other things, and spells out the schedule of tasks for the city to remain compliant with its discharge permit administered by the state.

The update was initially planned for February 2017, but was delayed by the major flood events last year.

The supervisors will also hear a presentation on small cell equipment installations. The item is for information only, but is the start of a discussion on how the city will address the new equipment in municipal code.

Small cell equipment is used for 5G cellular technology, and requires single antennae, rather than large cell towers, that need to be installed throughout the city on poles and street lights.

The board will hear on first reading an ordinance to limit marijuana retailers and dispensaries, which are co-located businesses, to either two, 15 square foot signs or one 30 square foot sign on their storefronts. The Planning Commission recommended it, but the board initially rejected that and crafted an ordinance restricting the businesses to smaller signs. At the last board meeting, the supervisors decided to bring back the ordinance based on the Planning Commission's original recommendation.

The board will hear several items required to make the annual downtown neighborhood improvement district (NID) tax assessments.

The NID was established in 2016 and assesses some downtown property owners to help pay for maintenance of the Downtown Streetscape Enhancement Project.

The supervisors will vote whether to sign a new lease with United Latino Community at 1711 N. Roop St., a city-owned property. The group used to lease the property with Partnership Carson City, but both organizations recently moved to Frontier Plaza. Due to costs at the new location, United Latino Community would like to return to the Roop Street building.

The board will also take up the appointment of five members to the Parks and Recreation Commission, which is expanding to nine members, and two members for the Planning Commission.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.