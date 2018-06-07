Street closures set for Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road

Carson City has announced street closures for the upcoming Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road cycling event. The event will be held June 15 through June 17.

Throughout the weekend, Carson Street will be closed from Proctor to 5th. Curry Street will be closed from Proctor to just past 2nd.

Nevada and Division Streets will be closed from just past Robinson to just past 2nd. Robinson Street will be closed from Division to Mountain.

Portions of Minnesota, Phillips, Elizabeth and Mountain will be closed between Washington and Musser.

For an interactive map of the street closures, visit carson.org/epic.

Also detours will be offered by JAC over the weekend during the Carson City Off-Road event.

Recommended Stories For You

One Route 3 route will begin the detour on June 15 at start of service (6:30 a.m.) and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.). The route will turn eastbound onto Washington Street, then southbound onto Stewart, westbound onto 5th, and southbound onto Division to join normal route (no temp stops).

Another Route 3 route will begin the detour on June 15 at start of service (6:30 a.m.) and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.).From northbound Stewart Street, the route will continue northbound until Robinson Street, turn westbound onto Robinson to join normal route (at transfer; no temp stops).

Route 2B will begin on June 15 at 12:30 p.m. and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.; no temp stops).