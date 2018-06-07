Street closures set for Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road
June 7, 2018
JUNE 15
12p – 7p Bike and Gear Expo
12p – 9p Amateur Packet Pick-Up: Epic Rides Registration Tent
2p Mandatory Pro Rider Meeting p/b Stan’s NoTubes + Pro Packet Pickup:
Old Assembly Chambers, Capitol Building
2p Start Capital 15 Fun Ride: Carson Street
3:30p – 9p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden Open
3:30p Capital 15 Fun Ride Cut O: Kings Canyon Aid Station
6p Capital 15 Concludes
6p Free Klunker Crit (2 laps)
6:30p El Yucateco Pro Women Fat Tire Criterium (20 min + 3 laps)
7:20p El Yucateco Pro Men Fat Tire Criterium (20 min + 3 laps)
8p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Pro Crit Awards Ceremony & Mandatory
Stan’s NoTubes Capital 35 & 50 Riders Meeting: Main Stage
JUNE 16
7:30a – 4p Register for the Kids’ Fun Ride: Epic Rides Registration Tent
9:30a – 7p Bike & Gear Expo Open
7:30a Start Capital 50: Carson Street
8:15a Start Capital 35: Carson Street
10a – 8p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden Open
11:15a Capital 35 & Capital 50 Cut-O Time: Spooner Lake Aid Station
4p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Awards Party: Main Stage
4:30p Live TrainerRoad Podcast Panel: Main Stage
5:45p Raise a pint to our dedication recipient Maurice Tierney
SUNDAY, JUNE 17TH
7:30a – 8:30a Register for the Kids‘ Fun Ride: Epic Rides Registration Tent
8a – 3p Bike & Gear Expo Open
8:30a Start Pro Men Backcountry Race: Concludes at 2p
8:40a Start Pro Women Backcountry Race: Concludes at 2p
8:45a Start Kids’ Fun Ride
10a – 3p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Beer Garden Open
1p Four Peaks Brewing Co. Pro Awards Party: Main Stage
FOUR PEAKS BREWING CO.
CONCERT SERIES
8p MarchFourth Marching Band: Main Stage
6p Desert Rhythm Project: Main Stage
3p The Lique: McFadden Stage
Carson City has announced street closures for the upcoming Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road cycling event. The event will be held June 15 through June 17.
Throughout the weekend, Carson Street will be closed from Proctor to 5th. Curry Street will be closed from Proctor to just past 2nd.
Nevada and Division Streets will be closed from just past Robinson to just past 2nd. Robinson Street will be closed from Division to Mountain.
Portions of Minnesota, Phillips, Elizabeth and Mountain will be closed between Washington and Musser.
For an interactive map of the street closures, visit carson.org/epic.
Also detours will be offered by JAC over the weekend during the Carson City Off-Road event.

One Route 3 route will begin the detour on June 15 at start of service (6:30 a.m.) and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.). The route will turn eastbound onto Washington Street, then southbound onto Stewart, westbound onto 5th, and southbound onto Division to join normal route (no temp stops).
Another Route 3 route will begin the detour on June 15 at start of service (6:30 a.m.) and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.).From northbound Stewart Street, the route will continue northbound until Robinson Street, turn westbound onto Robinson to join normal route (at transfer; no temp stops).
Route 2B will begin on June 15 at 12:30 p.m. and run through the end of service on June 16 (4:30 p.m.; no temp stops).
