Students from 4 schools showing art in new display

Nearly three dozen artists from local high schools are displaying ceramics, drawings, paintings, photography and other creative pieces in the Capital City Arts Initiative's new exhibition, "High School Picks 2018," going up at the Community Development Building, 108 E. Proctor St.

Thirty-two artists from Carson, Dayton, Douglas, and Pioneer high schools have work in the exhibit. CCAI will host a reception for the artists from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. The free exhibition is available to the public from through July 9. It's accessible from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. weekdays.

The Pioneer students include: Julia Albiter, Summer Cardwell, Maya Conner, Monica Reyes, and Raianne Vega.

The Dayton students are Faith Depasquali, David Delfin, Hannah Gray, and Roberto Mancilla.

The Carson students are Ashley Britt, Gina Castillo, Tabitha Dodd, Emily Harper, Emma Lippincott, Sefora Marquez, Sam Pilgrim, Amberlee Rangel, Emily Richardson, Kylie Schlapkohl, Jessica Stine, and Sarah Woods.

The Douglas students include: Leslee Alaniz, Gerridwen Bergren, Mason Bornt, Shannon Elaina Bunn, Olivia Colella, Chloe Cutter, Luke Gansberg, Brian Hernandez, Arielle Hesse, Savannah Sabo, and Riana Testa.

Creative inspiration for the students comes from their teachers: Kara Ferrin, Mike Malley, and John Martin at CHS; Malaynia Wick at Dayton High; Paul Lorion at PHS; and Rita Borselli, K.C. Brennan, Zoe Shorten, and Kelley Yost at Douglas.

"CCAI is proud of the professional level of the students' work and of their teachers who encourage and nurture their students' imaginations and skill levels. Innovative people with confident imaginations are a cornerstone of America's workforce. CCAI truly appreciates all the students and teachers' participation," said Sharon Rosse, CCAI executive director.

Additionally, the Carson City Arts & Culture Coalition is providing a $500 college scholarship to a high school artist or a graduating senior who's going to college. The coalition will select the winner from the work submitted for the show. The winner will be announced at the reception around 5:45 p.m.

This show is the eighth show in CCAI's ongoing series of student exhibitions at the Community Development Building.

For information, go to http://www.arts-initiative.org.