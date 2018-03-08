Students interested in service academies invited to meeting

Rep. Mark Amodei along with Sens. Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto are holding a service academy Information Day on March 17 in Reno.

The event is designed to give high school sophomores and juniors interested in attending one of the nation's military academies information on the requirements and the nomination process. Each member of a state's congressional delegation has the power to nominate students for a military college education.

The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the University of Nevada Reno Joe Crowley Student Union, Ballroom A.

For information, contact Tracy Spears at Amodei's Reno office at 686-5760.