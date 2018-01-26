Suggestions for Carson City open space names being taken

Carson City Parks, Recreation and Open Space is taking proposals for names of two new open space locations.

Both properties are in the Kings Canyon area, approximately two miles west from the Waterfall Trailhead.

One property, acquired from Hall and Deborah Hutchinson, is 40 acres 2.8 miles west of Carson City off Kings Canyon Road and is dominated by Jeffery pine, manzanita, sagebrush, and bitterbrush. The second location, acquired from William Michael Fagen, is 374 acres and was called the Horsecreek Ranch.

More information on the properties, the policies and procedures, and an application to propose names can be found at http://carson.org/government/departments-g-z/parks-recreation-open-space/what-s-new.

Proposed names should provide some form of individual identity to the property or specific part of any owned property, and, if possible, be related to the unique natural landscape, geographic or topographic features, indigenous plants or wildlife, cultural or historical heritage.

Examples of existing names for similar properties are Carson River Canyon Open Space, Mexican Dam Open Space, and Golden Eagle Open Space.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. Feb. 9 and should be submitted to Ann Bollinger, 3303 Butti Way Building 9, 89701 or via email to abollinger@carson.org.

All proposals will be presented to the Carson City Open Space Advisory Committee on Feb. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in the Carson City Community Center, Sierra Room. All citizens who submit proposals are encouraged to attend and support their interests at this public meeting.

A final recommendation to name the open space properties will go to the Carson City Board of Supervisors for final approval and adoption.