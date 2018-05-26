Summer events kick off in Carson City

Memorial Day heralds the advent of the summer season and that means nonstop events and entertainment for Carson City residents and visitors until Labor Day, though the local events scene doesn't truly wind down until Nevada Day.

Though you will once again see the orange cones on Curry Street and some of the sides streets, it won't hinder events while Curry Street between Robinson and Musser gets a much-needed makeover. We simply close Carson Street and turn it into one giant plaza where all can congregate to see and be seen and catch up on the latest gossip.

There are those events — known as signature events — we look forward to annually that continue to give us that important sense of community. The Fourth of July fireworks sponsored by Carson City Redevelopment and RSVP will be again held in Mills Park on — yes, you guessed it — the evening of July 4. Residents look forward to this annual Americana event, reminding us of our allegiance to this great country of ours.

Saturday, July 21 is the date of this city's biggest block party, confined this year to Carson Street because Curry Street will be under construction. Carson Street will be closed to accommodate food vendors and the hundreds friends and neighbors who make this an annual reunion. This is the time to relax and catch up on what is happening in our city and to meet and greet those we should take more time to see, but time has a way of marching on — until the next Taste of Downtown. Come celebrate the 25th anniversary of this happening event.

The Brewery Arts Center has once again received a grant to bring the Levitt Amp Music Series to the BAC on the Minnesota Street Stage Saturdays between June 23 and Aug. 25. Bring your own lawn chair to these free concerts where there will be something for almost every musical taste.

Those who remember the '60s and '70s well will enjoy the annual Concert Under the Stars to support the Greenhouse Project. Now moved to the Minnesota Street Stage at the BAC, this year's headliner and tribute to yesteryear is the '70s band Jefferson Starship.

Car shows dedicated to the Peter Pans who never quite outgrew their childhood love of old cars will have their opportunity to "ooh" and "ahh" at the June 9 Revival Car Show and the June 21-24 Rockabilly Riot. Expect to hear the roar of motorcycles during the Street Vibrations at the Spring Rally at Battle Born Harley-Davidson June 1-3. Monthly Cruise Nights began on May 25 at the Carson Mall with the last Friday of the month at 5 p.m. reserved for this event until Oct. 26. Dinner, drinks and rock 'n' roll!

Food will get anyone off their couches, and there's no one that does it better than Casino Fandango. There will be no need to fight the crowds in Sparks since Court Cardinal is starting Carson City's very own Rockin' Rib Fest this Memorial Day weekend. The event runs through May 28. Vote for your favorite ribs as some of the best of the best rib cookers assemble to delight your taste buds. We hope this will be a Memorial Day tradition.

The Rendezvous & Encampment is a long-time tradition beginning on June 7 as part of the Nevada State Fair at Mills Park, followed by everything bicycles as Epic Rides returns to the heart of the downtown bringing in the Four Peaks Brewing Company Concert Series June 15-19.

The Carson City Fair returns to Fuji Park beginning July 25 with lots of music and food to showcase kids and agriculture.

August will be hot, hot, hot. Not just in temperature, but in hot jazz heard at various locations throughout the city. Jazz & Beyond Carson City Music Festival 2018 officially kicks off Aug. 3 at the Bliss Mansion. The two-week event will feature over 100 musicians performing at 45 plus venues. The USAF Band of the Golden West Jazz Band will perform a free concert at the Community Center on Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. Tickets to be distributed by the Chamber soon.

While the music scene may wind down by September, expect to see many families as their kids participate in a multitude of tournaments all summer long and through September. Carson City is a favorite destination for youth sports.

For information on these and the many other events already planned — and still being planned — all summer long, be sure to log on to the Chamber home page at http://www.carsoncitychamber.com and click on the Community Events tab on the right-hand side. The calendar is updated daily.