Summer food drive set for Carson Mall

A nonprofit organization responsible for feeding more than 1,500 Northern Nevada residents in need every month is asking for the community's support in restocking its food supply.

On Friday, the Northern Nevada Dream Center (NNDC) is hosting a food drive at the Carson Mall from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Founded in 2014, NNDC provides a host of services for the less fortunate, ranging from a free workforce training program and mentorship for teenaged girls, to a faith-based recovery program and clothing giveaways.

In addition to operating a food pantry once a week, the nonprofit's 60 volunteers deliver groceries and clothing to low-income neighborhoods and host a Saturday Supper with a hot meal at seven long-term residency motels every month.

"Our goal is to find unmet needs and fill them and not duplicate services," said Susan Sorenson, NNDC director. "We are unique in that most of our services are mobile. We reach those without transportation and those who are homebound or have other restrictions that keep them from getting help."

The proactive approach allows the organization to connect with individuals and find out what other ways the nonprofit can be of service.

"We first meet the basic need of hunger, but our goal is to build relationships in order to provide other services and a way up and out of the cycle of motel life," added Sorenson. "To date, the Dream Center has helped 17 families move from the motels into their own homes, providing furniture and other household items."

The upcoming Summer Food Drive — "because hunger doesn't take a vacation," according to NNDC — is sponsored by Dick Campagni of Campagni Auto Group and Chelsea Lavender of Carson Mall.

The most-needed items are non-perishable items like canned meats, peanut butter, jell, canned soups, pasta, mixes for baked goods, canned fruits and vegetables, oatmeal, spaghetti sauce, and boxed mac and cheese.

Carson Mall is located at 1313 S. Carson St.