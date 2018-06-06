Summer movies coming to McFadden Plaza

For information, go to ccclassiccinema.org of follow Carson City Classic Cinema Club on Facebook.

WHEN: 7 p.m. throughout the Summer

WHAT: Family Movie Night on the Plaza

If you go

When Rhonda Abend heard there was interest in organizing an outdoor movie series over the summer, her reply was automatic: "As you wish."

The Carson City Classic Cinema Club will be hosting a family-friendly movie one night a month in the McFadden Plaza.

"Who doesn't love movies, and who doesn't love being outside enjoying those summer nights?" said Abend, director of the cinema club.

The first movie, "The Princess Bride," was rescheduled to July 26 after it was rained out last week.

Local realtor and community activist Garrett Lepire advocated with the Redevelopment Authority to acquire a daytime projector to make programs like this available.

"I'm a big proponent of providing activities for kids," Lepire said. "The more opportunities we can give kids to have wholesome fun, the better off the entire community is going to be."

The next showing will be "The Sandlot," on June 21 in honor of the film's 25th anniversary.

"Twenty-five years later, I can still almost quote every single line from the movie," Lepire said. "We're opening up the younger generation to some really good movies. It opens up and expands their world."

Other films include "Alice in Wonderland," "Monsters University" and more.

VIP seating on the patio of Bella Fiore Wines is available for $5 and includes free popcorn and table service.

"Bella Fiore, Scoups and the other merchants on the plaza have been great partners in this effort," Abend said.