Summer sessions available for mechatronics technician training

Upgrade your team with world-class technical training and internationally recognized industry certification at Western Nevada College this summer.

Local manufacturing companies can invest in growing their own employees with these two-week, 8 to 5 p.m. mechatronics training sessions. Systems-level perspectives on electrical, mechanical, fluid power, and PLC control components are brought together to improve troubleshooting skills and problem-solving abilities.

This program is available in Carson City through a partnership between WNC and Siemens Professional Education and isn't offered anywhere else in the western U.S. Gain this prestigious credential in a small class with other technicians from Northern Nevada industries.

These sessions are for individuals currently working in industrial technology positions with work experience in manufacturing, logistics or distribution, or for students who have college coursework in industrial technology topics.

Mechatronics technician training sessions are available June 18-29 and Aug. 6-17.

For information, contact Emily Howarth at 775-445-3300 or emily.howarth@wnc.edu.