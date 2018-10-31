Supervisor to hold ‘Breakfast with Brad’ on Friday

Join Carson City Ward 2 Supervisor Brad Bonkowski for "Breakfast with Brad" from 7 to 8 a.m. Friday at the Cracker Box restaurant. All Carson City residents are invited to attend.

The event allows residents a one-on-one opportunity to talk with a local leader about important issues facing the city.

"This is a great opportunity to talk one on one with me about what you think are important issues impacting our city," Bonkowski said in a media release. "I know garbage service is a hot topic right now. The Board of Supervisors will soon be awarding a long-term contract for curbside trash service. We have spent many months and many public meetings determining what services will be included in the contract, how we can mitigate the impact of the garbage trucks on our roads, availability of wildlife-proof containers, single stream recycling and commercial recycling and the lack of a local customer service office and staff. We will be addressing all of these issues and at a lower cost than what is currently paid. If anyone has questions about the topic please join us Friday morning. Of course, any relevant topic is welcome including the upcoming elections."

No purchase is necessary; the coffee is on Bonkowski. The Cracker Box is located at 402 E. William St.