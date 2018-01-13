Supes, School board to hold joint meeting

The Board of Supervisors and the Carson City School District Board of Trustees are holding a joint public meeting on Thursday.

The two bodies will decide whether to continue the COPS in Schools program, a program jointly funded by the city, through the Sheriff's Office, and the school district.

The $375,000 grant pays the salaries of three deputies for three years. The first grant was awarded in October 2015 and ends Sept. 30.

The program, according to the staff report, provides "education, prevention, and enforcement through direct and continuous contact on a daily basis with educators, administrators and the youth in the community."

The two boards also will hear an update on the number of Millennium Scholarships awarded to students of Carson High School and Pioneer High School for the 2016-2017 school year; a presentation on several special programs, including Gifted and Talented Education for grades K-8, Strings in Schools, and Advanced Math; and another presentation on ACT and Advanced Placement test scores in the school district.

The joint meeting starts at 6 p.m. in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.

The evening meeting follows the supervisors meeting that starts at 8:30 a.m. in the same room.

The supervisors will get an update on citywide preparations for the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road event being held June 15-17.

City planning includes traffic control, emergency response, and a medical tent staffed by the Carson City Health and Human Services.

This year, more participants are expected and the organizer plans to use the garage underneath City Hall to store bikes because some bicycles were stolen during last year's event.

The board will hear another presentation from Ronald Radil, executive director, Western Nevada Development District, on the group's Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy, which includes Carson City and counties from Mineral north to Humboldt.

The board also will vote to reconvey the deed of trust, or transfer the title, on property where Dick Campagni's Toyota dealership is located after a promissory note was paid in full at the end of 2016, all part of an incentive agreement the city has with the car dealer.

The supervisors will convene as the Board of Health and decide whether to recommend new restaurant health inspection procedures to the Board of Supervisors for the necessary changes to the municipal code.