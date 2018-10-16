Tahoe Reno Industrial Center getting its own zip code

Rep. Mark Amodei, R-Nev., says the Tahoe Reno Industrial Center now has its own zip code.

"Due to rapid growth and development in Storey County, a new zip code designation for TRIC was necessary to streamline United States Postal Service correspondence for businesses and residents in the area," he said.

That zip code is 89437 and becomes effective Nov. 10.

Amodei said it took five years to get the new zip code for the area. He said a unique zip code allows Storey County residents to keep their current zip codes while improving opportunities for economic growth.