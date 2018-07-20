Taste of Downtown Carson City starts at 5:30 p.m. Saturday

The 2018 Taste of Downtown is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday in downtown Carson City.

Tickets will be available starting Saturday at 11 a.m. at the information booth across from the Capitol. Tickets cost $45.

The event features more than 40 restaurants featuring samples, along with eight live bands. The Taste route will be along Carson Street from Spear to 4th Street, so plan to wear comfortable shoes and a hat. The temperature is expected to be in the high 80s.

The event, in its 25th year, is the largest fundraiser for Advocates to End Domestic Violence put on the first Taste of Downtown.

The following streets will be closed today for Taste.

Second Street between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.

Fourth will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight

Musser Street will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.

Proctor Street will be closed between Curry and Plaza streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.

Telegraph Street will be closed between Curry and Plaza streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.

Spear Street will be closed between Curry and Carson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.

Carson Street will be closed between Fifth and Robinson streets, Saturday, 9 a.m.-midnight.