Thanksgiving travel tips from Reno-Tahoe International Airport

This Thanksgiving holiday, thousands of travelers will pass through Reno-Tahoe International Airport. Peak travel days are Wednesday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 25, when the airlines are reporting full or almost full flights.

The airport has created a gratitude wall just past security where passengers and airport employees are encouraged to share what they are grateful for this holiday season. The Airport's Kindness Takes Flight team will interact with travelers, thanking them for flying through Reno-Tahoe International.

Paws 4 Passengers Therapy Dogs will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday, Nov. 20, 21 and 25. The airport's canine therapy program will add an extra level of service to the busy holiday travel week.

Staff has made arrangements to allow for extra vehicle parking this busy holiday season. Motorists should follow signs to designated overflow parking areas.

Allow extra time to return rental cars and watch for signs to guide you to the appropriate drop-off lane.

These additional travel tips will help make the airport experience a pleasant one:

Recommended Stories For You

Arrive at least 90 minutes prior to your scheduled departure, or two hours before international flights. Locals are accustomed to a quick trip through the airport, but this Thanksgiving, all travelers should arrive 90 minutes before their scheduled departure.

Call the airline or log on to their website prior to departure to check flight status. Remember that weather across the nation can impact flights.

Be an educated traveler and know the baggage fees: log on to your airline's website to learn how much each bag may cost to check. All airlines at RNO, except Southwest, charge for the first checked bag.

At the Security Checkpoint, empty your pockets, remove your shoes and jewelry, and place them in the bins provided. All personal electronic devices larger than a cell phone (e.g. laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles) must also be removed from your carry-on bag. Place these items in a bin with nothing on or under them for X-ray screening. Remember to retrieve all your items once through screening.

Wear comfortable clothing and be prepared to remove coats, jackets and all outerwear. Place them in the bin for screening.

Know the TSA 3-1-1 rule for carry-on bags at http://www.tsa.gov. Liquids, gels and aerosols such as shampoo, lotion and perfume must be packed in a one quart plastic baggie, one baggie per customer placed in its own bin. Remember that large snow globes fall into the category of unacceptable items.

To save time, download boarding passes at home. If checking luggage, remember to allow enough time at the airport to check your bags. For specific luggage check-in cut-off times, visit your airline's website.

The holidays are a time when many young children fly unaccompanied to their destination. If sending off a departing unaccompanied minor or a senior traveler, request permission from airline ticket counter personnel to accompany the passenger to the gate. Proper identification will be required to drop off and pick up a child/senior.

Do not wrap gifts. Wait until you reach your destination to wrap holiday gifts as the TSA may need to un-wrap the gift for inspection.