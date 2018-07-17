2 dead, 1 hurt in small plane crash near Truckee

Placer County Sheriff's officials have reported that a second passenger has died in Tuesday morning's plane crash near the Truckee Airport.

The single engine plane left Truckee Airport around 7:30 a.m. headed east, and immediately experienced engine problems. The plane crashed one mile southeast from the airport.

Emergency dispatchers were contacted around 7:40 a.m. and units were on scene within minutes.

The plane was seen flattening out before it went down in an attempt to land, then crashed in the brush. Following the crash the plane was in tact but severely damaged.

Three male passengers were found in the plane, two of which have been confirmed dead due to the crash.

The incident is currently under investigation.